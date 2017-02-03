Source: Anderson, Crew headed to arbitration

The Brewers are employing a file-and-trial strategy with unsigned pitcher Chase Anderson , meaning Anderson and his representatives expect to go all the way to an arbitration hearing to set the right-hander's salary for 2017, a source said. All hearings are in Florida this year, and while the specifics of Anderson's are not public knowledge, it is expected to take place prior to Feb. 14, the date Brewers pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training.

