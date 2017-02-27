Rule enforcement - pace of game

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA agreed earlier this week to change the intentional walk from lobbing four pitches to a signal from the dugout. If you could change or add one rule to the game of baseball, what would it be and why? For those who grew up playing cadets, American Legion, local beer league, or WIAA sanctioned baseball, you likely grew up with rules that pushed the pace of the game.

