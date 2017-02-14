Royals reliever falls through a barn ...

Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carries on tradition of weird spring training injuries

There are 2 comments on the The Washington Post story from Wednesday, titled Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carries on tradition of weird spring training injuries. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

Brian Flynn will have to work hard to regain his spot after he recovers from the injuries he sustained. In what appears to be turning into somewhat of a tradition, yet another baseball player has injured himself ahead of spring training in an unusual way.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Mitts Gold Plated Taliban

Philadelphia, PA

#1 21 hrs ago
Was he a high rafter pick of the Royals?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RelieverPhartzz

New York, NY

#2 15 hrs ago
Barn pharts

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14) Dec '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14) Oct '14 earl scott 2
News Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Richard Cook 1
News What we learned this week: March 22, 2014 (Mar '14) Mar '14 mayor last pub cl... 1
See all Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,927 • Total comments across all topics: 278,929,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC