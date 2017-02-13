Reds have opening at 2B after trading...

Reds have opening at 2B after trading Phillips to Braves

20 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

The Cincinnati Reds opened a spot for 22-year-old Jose Peraza to become an everyday player when they traded second baseman Brandon Phillips to the Braves for a pair of prospects. This Aug. 13, 2016 photo shows Cincinnati Reds' Brandon Phillips during a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Milwaukee. The Atlanta Braves have acquired three-time All-Star Brandon Phillips from the Cincinnati Reds for two pitchers.

Chicago, IL

