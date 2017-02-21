Prospect Dubon eyeing history for Honduras
Mauricio Dubon , the 22-year-old acquired in a December trade with the Red Sox, is bidding to be the first player born and raised in Honduras to make it to the Major Leagues. Former Astros outfielder Gerald Young was born in the Central American nation, but he grew up in the U.S., while Dubon did not migrate until he was 15, traveling with a Christian baseball mission group.
