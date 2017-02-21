Petit starts Angels' 4-hit shutout of...

Petit starts Angels' 4-hit shutout of Brewers

Yusmeiro Petit pitched two innings and Ben Revere produced an RBI single to help lead the Angels to a 2-0 win over the Brewers on Saturday afternoon at Tempe Diablo Stadium in the Cactus League opener for both teams. Revere opened the scoring by legging out an infield single off Brewers right-hander Joba Chamberlain to score Kaleb Cowart from third in the bottom of the third inning.

