Perez to start Brewers' Cactus opener in LF

Brewers utility man Hernan Perez will start in left field Saturday when the team kicks off its Cactus League slate against the Angels at Tempe Diablo Stadium ( Perez is playing for Venezuela and was told to prepare for the possibility of a left-field platoon with the Phillies' Odubel Herrera . Perez is a right-handed hitter who started games for the Brewers last season at every position but pitcher and catcher; Herrera is a left-handed hitter.

