MrLeam's Brewers Baseball Prospectus Quiz

As every proper, decent member of the good BCB community knows, baseball would be immensely improved if they removed the baseball aspects from the game immediately and concentrated solely on the pointless emphemera that surrounds the sport. With this in mind, the best part of every Baseball Prospectus annual is when they get away from the pontificating around spin rates, VORP and the velocity of Tony Sipp's pitches and concentrate on trying to make the player capsule reports creative and downright weird.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Crew Ball.