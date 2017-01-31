Milwaukee Brewers: Predicting the 2017 Lineups
The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired some fresh faces for 2017, including three likely members of the starting lineup. a Z C Andrew Susac, 3B Travis Shaw, and 1B Eric Thames should all be featured in the team's Opening Day lineup.
