Milwaukee Brewers lose Ehire Adrianza on Waivers to the Twins, Outright Rob Scahill to AAA
The 40 man roster of the Milwaukee Brewers has seen a fair amount of turnover around the fringes this winter, and earlier today the club learned the fate of two more players that were exposed to DFA limbo. The Brewers themselves announced via Twitter that Rob Scahill has cleared waivers and been sent outright to AAA, and he will report to spring training as a non-roster invitee.
