Milwaukee Brewers History: Ryan Braun Appeals PED Test Successfully
No one had managed to successfully appeal a PED test in Major League Baseball. That is, until this day in 2012, when Milwaukee Brewers slugger Ryan Braun was able to have his suspension thrown out.
