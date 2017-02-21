Milwaukee Brewers are "Expected to be Active" on International Free Agent Market
International free agency will take on a whole new look this year thanks to the recently agreed upon Collective Bargaining Agreement between the MLB and the Players' Association. Gone are the days where teams can pony up exhorbitant sums to sign a prospect like Yoan Moncada, as now there are hard caps in place to limit how much each team can spend on international amateurs.
