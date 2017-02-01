Milwaukee Brewers Announce Grateful D...

Milwaukee Brewers Announce Grateful Dead Night

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: JamBase

Major League Baseball team the Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of theme nights for the 2017 season. Included among them is a Grateful Dead Night which will take place on August 9. On August 9 the Brewers will take on the Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee's Miller Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14) Dec '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14) Oct '14 earl scott 2
News Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Richard Cook 1
News What we learned this week: March 22, 2014 (Mar '14) Mar '14 mayor last pub cl... 1
See all Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,106 • Total comments across all topics: 278,499,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC