Matt Garza's 2018 Option(s) Explained

Matt Garza's 2018 Option(s) Explained

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Brew Crew Ball

In any rebuild, fans are eager to see a young, fresh arm supplant the old flame with a foot out the door. Plenty of Brewer fans would love to see Matt Garza get bumped, but most understand the Brewers must try to get something out of their investment in 2014-if only a few interesting minor leaguers in a potential mid-season trade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Crew Ball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... 15 hr RelieverPhartzz 2
News Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14) Dec '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14) Oct '14 earl scott 2
News Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Richard Cook 1
See all Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,927 • Total comments across all topics: 278,929,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC