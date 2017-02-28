Lucas Erceg continues rise in Brewers' ranks
Lucas Erceg continues rise in Brewers' ranks Drafted just last June, the third baseman already has made his Cactus League debut. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://www.jsonline.com/story/sports/mlb/brewers/2017/02/28/lucas-erceg-continues-rise-brewers-ranks/98504276/ By logging five innings in the field and a couple of at-bats in the Milwaukee Brewers' 5-0 victory over the Texas Rangers on Monday, the third-base prospect became the first member of the team's 2016 draft class to log some major-league game time.
