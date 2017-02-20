Jake Odorizzi, Michael Wacha go to arbitration

In this Sunday, July 3, 2016, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha pumps his fist after getting Milwaukee Brewers' Aaron Hill to ground into a double play to end the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game in St. Louis. Jake Odorizzi of Tampa Bay and Wacha of St. Louis have gone to salary arbitration and are among six first-time eligible starting pitchers who could get decisions Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.