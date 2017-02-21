Hiram Burgos to start Friday for Milwaukee Brewers, Taylor Jungmann moving to bullpen
We're just a few days away from actual baseball games being played, and the Milwaukee Brewers are starting to set up their pitching assignments for the first couple games. According to Tom Haudricourt, Hiram Burgos will get the first start of the Brewers' exhibition schedule, taking the ball for Friday's exhibition against UW-Milwaukee.
