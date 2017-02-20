Forgotten Brewers minor leaguers
Today I am sad. Kyle announced that the voting for prospects is ending at 30. It has reached the point where I have a hard time making up mind about who I think is better between two Low-A pitchers, but it has been very fun to learn more and more about these young guys, and get excited about the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Crew Ball.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
|What we learned this week: March 22, 2014 (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|mayor last pub cl...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC