Feliz in Brewers camp, ready to challenge for closer's role
After sorting out work visa issues in his native Dominican Republic, the Brewers' Neftali Feliz arrived at Monday morning, ready to get to work with his new team. Feliz enters camp as Milwaukee's leading candidate to be the closer after the team parted ways with Jeremy Jeffress and Will Smith at the deadline last season, and with Tyler Thornburg during the winter.
