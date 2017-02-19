Eric Gagne, 41, makes Team Canada WBC...

Eric Gagne, 41, makes Team Canada WBC roster

Former Cy Young Award winner Eric Gagne has not pitched in the major leagues since he was a member of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2008 -- and he was not very good that season, compiling a 5.44 ERA in 46 1/3 innings. But the dream to play again lives on for the 41-year-old, who has earned a spot on Team Canada's roster for the World Baseball Classic later this month.

