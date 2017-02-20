DR aims to defend title as WBC '17 roster set
The Dominican Republic will be serious about defending its World Baseball Classic title once it begins play in Miami against Team Canada on March 9. The country's official roster, announced Wednesday on MLB Network, features 10 returning players from its 2013 championship team. Reyes, the Mets infielder who could also play some outfield this season for New York, is the only Dominican player to participate in all four World Baseball Classics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
|What we learned this week: March 22, 2014 (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|mayor last pub cl...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC