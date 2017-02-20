DR aims to defend title as WBC '17 ro...

DR aims to defend title as WBC '17 roster set

The Dominican Republic will be serious about defending its World Baseball Classic title once it begins play in Miami against Team Canada on March 9. The country's official roster, announced Wednesday on MLB Network, features 10 returning players from its 2013 championship team. Reyes, the Mets infielder who could also play some outfield this season for New York, is the only Dominican player to participate in all four World Baseball Classics.

