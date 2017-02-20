Decisions held back for 1st-time elig...

Decisions held back for 1st-time eligible starting pitchers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WLBT-TV Jackson

Salary arbitration decisions for starting pitchers who are eligible for the first time will be held back until all the cases involving those players are finished. Pitcher Chase Anderson argued his case with the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday but must wait for agreements or hearings involving Houston's Collin McHugh, Tampa Bay's Jake Odorizzi, Toronto's Marcus Stroman, St. Louis' Michael Wacha and Arizona's Taijuan Walker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLBT-TV Jackson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14) Dec '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14) Oct '14 earl scott 2
News Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Richard Cook 1
News What we learned this week: March 22, 2014 (Mar '14) Mar '14 mayor last pub cl... 1
See all Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,619 • Total comments across all topics: 278,695,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC