Decisions held back for 1st-time eligible starting pitchers
Salary arbitration decisions for starting pitchers who are eligible for the first time will be held back until all the cases involving those players are finished. Pitcher Chase Anderson argued his case with the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday but must wait for agreements or hearings involving Houston's Collin McHugh, Tampa Bay's Jake Odorizzi, Toronto's Marcus Stroman, St. Louis' Michael Wacha and Arizona's Taijuan Walker.
