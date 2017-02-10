Crew to feature rotation battle during spring
Milwaukee will open Spring Training with too many starting pitchers, a "problem" that general manager David Stearns and manager Craig Counsell would love to still be facing on the eve of Opening Day. Barring injuries, the team is largely set on the positional side, with the lone exception coming at catcher.
