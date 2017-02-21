Counsell in no rush to determine lineup order
Brewers manager Craig Counsell is taking a patient approach to lineup construction, delaying decisions until deep into the month of March. "I'm not concerned about the lineup at all right now," said Counsell, who does not expect that to change "until after the World Baseball Classic.
