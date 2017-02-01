Corey Ray Ranked as Milwaukee Brewers #1 Prospect by Keith Law, ESPN
Late last week, Keith Law and ESPN finished releasing their top 100 overall prospects. The Milwaukee Brewers had a whopping eight players on that list, and for that their farm system earned an overall ranking from Law of sixth among the 30 teams.
