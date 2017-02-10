Controversial Comment

Suddenly elevated to the role of Commissioner of a sport that apparently he has never witnessed, Rob Manfred has discovered to his dismay that baseball is a sport of skill and thought, and rarely is anyone ever permanently disabled due to repetitive cranial impacts. With an ample supply of dangerous sports competing for their attention, today's audience is easily distracted an unable to concentrate on a game that lasts more than 2 hours and contains roughly 1.9 hours of people staring at each other wondering what they're going to do.

