Community Top Prospects Vote #23

It's officially February! After a long, dreary winter in Wisconsin, pitchers and catchers reporting is now a mere two weeks away, rejoice and be glad! Our local nine has been only modestly active this winter, especially in comparison to last, though it can be argued that Slingin' David Stearns has already completed most of the heavy lifting regarding the great Milwaukee Brewers Rebuild. While cutting swaths through the major league roster, Stearns has left in his wake one of the top minor league systems in the game as rated by just about any outlet there is.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Crew Ball.