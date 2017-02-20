Carter, NL home-run champ, signs with Yankees
With a projected 2017 lineup that appears short on power and an affordable home-run champion on the market, the Yankees swooped in Tuesday and signed first baseman-designated hitter Chris Carter to a one-year deal. The 30-year-old Carter hit just .222 with a league-leading 206 strikeouts with the Milwaukee Brewers last season but led the National League with 41 homers.
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
|What we learned this week: March 22, 2014 (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|mayor last pub cl...
|1
