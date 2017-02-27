Brewers to honor Hart, Burdette
It was a happy coincidence that former All-Star outfielder Corey Hart was in uniform Tuesday to begin, what he hopes is, a professional coaching career on the same day his former team announced he would be inducted this summer to the Brewers Wall of Honor at Miller Park. Hart, a two-time All-Star whose playing career was cut short by injuries, will be honored at Miller Park on June 30. He will be the 60th player with a plaque on the Brewers Wall of Honor, which was dedicated in 2014 and includes players who meet certain standards of longevity or production.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Brewers.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb 16
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC