Brewers to honor Hart, Burdette

It was a happy coincidence that former All-Star outfielder Corey Hart was in uniform Tuesday to begin, what he hopes is, a professional coaching career on the same day his former team announced he would be inducted this summer to the Brewers Wall of Honor at Miller Park. Hart, a two-time All-Star whose playing career was cut short by injuries, will be honored at Miller Park on June 30. He will be the 60th player with a plaque on the Brewers Wall of Honor, which was dedicated in 2014 and includes players who meet certain standards of longevity or production.

