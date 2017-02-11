Brewers spring training dates and facts
Brewers spring training dates and facts The Brewers will hold their first official workout for pitchers and catchers in Phoenix on Wednesday. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://on.jsonl.in/2l298GT Coaches: Darnell Coles, hitting coach; Derek Johnson, pitching coach; Pat Murphy, bench coach; Ed Sedar, third base coach; Carlos Subero, first base coach, Lee Tunnell, bullpen coach; Jason Lane, coach.
