Brewers release tickets for peanut-free zone

14 hrs ago

A limited number of tickets have been released for peanut-controlled areas at the ballpark, offering those with mild peanut allergies the opportunity to enjoy the game in a nut-free zone. Club Outfield sections 306 and 307 have been designated as peanut-controlled areas for a select number of Brewers home games.

