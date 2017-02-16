Brewers' prospects advised to ignore rankings
Brewers' prospects advised to ignore rankings Manager Craig Counsell said young players can get distracted by worrying about where they rank. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://www.jsonline.com/story/sports/mlb/brewers/2017/02/16/brewers-prospects-advised-ignore-rankings/97986104/ Outfielder Brett Phillips was one of the Brewers' top prospects heading into last season, but he struggled at Class AA Biloxi.
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Thu
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
