Brewers' prospects advised to ignore rankings Manager Craig Counsell said young players can get distracted by worrying about where they rank. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://www.jsonline.com/story/sports/mlb/brewers/2017/02/16/brewers-prospects-advised-ignore-rankings/97986104/ Outfielder Brett Phillips was one of the Brewers' top prospects heading into last season, but he struggled at Class AA Biloxi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.