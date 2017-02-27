Brewers offering fans concessions upgrades

Tickets to the Brewers' March 31 and April 1 exhibition games against the White Sox will go on sale Wednesday via the usual outlets, including Tickets are $20 for the field diamond box section, $15 for field infield box and $10 for all other seating areas. All fans who attend either contest will receive a $10 food and beverage voucher for use at Miller Park's new concession stands, bars, and kiosks throughout the ballpark.

