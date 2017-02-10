Brewers looking for continued growth in '17
What does a perfect season look like for the Brewers in 2017? The answer will not be found in the standings, owner Mark Attanasio says. "Probably of the three of us," said Attanasio, referring to GM David Stearns and manager Craig Counsell, "I'm the least focused on wins this year."
