Brewers hope Thames, Shaw give stability at infield corners
The Milwaukee Brewers think they could have stability at the infield corners for the first time in a few years with Eric Thames at first and Travis Shaw at third. Acquired in a trade that sent reliever Tyler Thornburg to the Red Sox, Shaw played first in the Boston system until moving across the infield last spring training and displacing Pablo Sandoval.
