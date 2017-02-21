Brewers hope Thames, Shaw give stabil...

Brewers hope Thames, Shaw give stability at infield corners

The Milwaukee Brewers think they could have stability at the infield corners for the first time in a few years with Eric Thames at first and Travis Shaw at third. Acquired in a trade that sent reliever Tyler Thornburg to the Red Sox, Shaw played first in the Boston system until moving across the infield last spring training and displacing Pablo Sandoval.

