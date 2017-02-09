Brewers GM focuses on middle infielders
Brewers GM David Stearns grew up in Manhattan a New York Mets fan, and his favorite players as a kid should not surprise those who has watched his work in his 16 months on the job. They were Kevin Elster and Rey Ordonez, both Mets shortstops, and later Mike Piazza, a catcher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Brewers.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
|What we learned this week: March 22, 2014 (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|mayor last pub cl...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC