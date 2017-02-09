Brewers GM focuses on middle infielders

Brewers GM David Stearns grew up in Manhattan a New York Mets fan, and his favorite players as a kid should not surprise those who has watched his work in his 16 months on the job. They were Kevin Elster and Rey Ordonez, both Mets shortstops, and later Mike Piazza, a catcher.

