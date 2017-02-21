Brewers get close glimpse of future i...

Brewers get close glimpse of future in spring training

Read more: Star Tribune

Corey Ray, Lewis Brinson and Jacob Nottingham, tucked in the corner of the Milwaukee Brewers clubhouse, are among the top prospects in baseball but still have a ways to go before breaking camp with the team. Still, getting an invitation to big league camp, even if it's just for a few weeks, is a big step in the developmental process.

