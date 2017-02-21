Brewers did 'due diligence' on Wieters

The Brewers never ruled out a late run at free-agent catcher Matt Wieters before he reached a preliminary agreement with the Nationals on Tuesday, but general manager David Stearns said the club was more than content moving forward with the three competitors for the position already in camp. Speaking at Cactus League Media Day, Stearns did not say whether the Brewers' interest in Wieters rose to the level of extending an offer.

