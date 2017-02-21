Brewers by position: Travis Shaw wants to be 'thea

In need of an everyday third baseman and a left-handed power bat, the Brewers believe they filled both needs with the addition of Travis Shaw in the off-season. Brewers by position: Travis Shaw wants to be 'the guy' at third In need of an everyday third baseman and a left-handed power bat, the Brewers believe they filled both needs with the addition of Travis Shaw in the off-season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.