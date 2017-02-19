Brewers by position: Shortstop Orlando Arcia
Brewers by position: Shortstop Orlando Arcia learning from tough early lessons Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia struggled at the plate during his debut but has the talent to succeed. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://www.jsonline.com/story/sports/mlb/brewers/2017/02/19/brewers-position-shortstop-orlando-arcia-learning-tough-early-lessons/98043212/ PHOENIX - A player's first foray into major-league baseball can be an eye-opening experience, and that certainly was the case for Orlando Arcia, his status as the Milwaukee Brewers' No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb 16
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC