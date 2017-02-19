Brewers by position: Shortstop Orland...

Brewers by position: Shortstop Orlando Arcia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Door Reminder

Brewers by position: Shortstop Orlando Arcia learning from tough early lessons Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia struggled at the plate during his debut but has the talent to succeed. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://www.jsonline.com/story/sports/mlb/brewers/2017/02/19/brewers-position-shortstop-orlando-arcia-learning-tough-early-lessons/98043212/ PHOENIX - A player's first foray into major-league baseball can be an eye-opening experience, and that certainly was the case for Orlando Arcia, his status as the Milwaukee Brewers' No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb 16 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14) Dec '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14) Oct '14 earl scott 2
News Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Richard Cook 1
See all Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,188 • Total comments across all topics: 279,026,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC