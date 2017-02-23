Brewers by position: Broxton looks to take thea

Brewers by position: Keon Broxton looks to take the next step in center A tumultuous 2016 behind him, Keon Broxton will try to show the Brewers he belongs. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://www.jsonline.com/story/sports/mlb/brewers/2017/02/23/brewers-position-keon-broxton-looks-take-next-step-center/98291094/ PHOENIX - A terrific finish to 2016 wasn't enough to convince Keon Broxton he's the prohibitive favorite to be the Milwaukee Brewers' opening-day centerfielder for 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.