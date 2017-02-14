Brewers' Anderson loses arbitration h...

Brewers' Anderson loses arbitration hearing

Brewers' Anderson loses arbitration hearing A three-person arbitration panel sided with the club and Anderson will have a $2.45 million salary. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://on.jsonl.in/2lhAc4W PHOENIX - Chase Anderson's eight-day wait for the ruling on his arbitration hearing finally ended Tuesday and it wasn't the news he wanted.

Chicago, IL

