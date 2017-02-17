Braun prepares for 11th season with Brewers
Ryan Braun had barely stepped foot in the Brewers' Spring Training clubhouse Saturday when he absorbed the first wave of trash talk. It came from Joba Chamberlain , the veteran reliever in Milwaukee's camp as a non-roster invitee who first crossed Braun's path in college, when Chamberlain pitched at Nebraska and Braun played for Miami.
