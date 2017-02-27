Baseball great Hank Aaron honored in ...

Baseball great Hank Aaron honored in hometown

Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

In Mobile, tribute was paid to the man who held the Major League Baseball record for career home runs for 33 years during a ceremony at his childhood home, which for many years has been relocated to the Hank Aaron Stadium where it serves as a museum. During his baseball career, Aaron played 21 seasons for the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves in the National League and two seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers in the American League.

