Attanasio eager to settle plans for spring hub
The Brewers prefer to keep their Spring Training base in Arizona, owner Mark Attanasio said on Saturday while expressing a growing urgency to settle the question once and for all. The team has called Maryvale Baseball Park its Spring Training home since 1998, and while the West Phoenix complex has its pluses -- most notably that the Brewers don't have to share it with another club -- it has fallen behind other facilities in Arizona and Florida and is surrounded by a neighborhood that is unfriendly to tourism.
