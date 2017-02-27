Angels 2, Brewers 0: Bats quiet, Joba scuffles in Cactus League opener

After scoring 11 runs on Friday against college players, the Brewers found it a little more difficult to hit against professionals on Saturday, losing 2-0 to the Angels in their first Cactus League game of the 2017 season. There was a glimmer of hope early as Latin Babe Ruth Hernan Perez led off the second inning by beating out an infield hit against Andrelton Simmons , but he also ended up being the first Brewer to be caught stealing this calendar year, getting thrown out trying to take second later in the inning by Carlos Perez .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Crew Ball.