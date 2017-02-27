Angels 2, Brewers 0: Bats quiet, Joba...

Angels 2, Brewers 0: Bats quiet, Joba scuffles in Cactus League opener

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Brew Crew Ball

After scoring 11 runs on Friday against college players, the Brewers found it a little more difficult to hit against professionals on Saturday, losing 2-0 to the Angels in their first Cactus League game of the 2017 season. There was a glimmer of hope early as Latin Babe Ruth Hernan Perez led off the second inning by beating out an infield hit against Andrelton Simmons , but he also ended up being the first Brewer to be caught stealing this calendar year, getting thrown out trying to take second later in the inning by Carlos Perez .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Crew Ball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb 16 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14) Dec '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14) Oct '14 earl scott 2
News Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Richard Cook 1
See all Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Space Station
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,965 • Total comments across all topics: 279,195,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC