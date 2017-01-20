What We Learned: Neftali Feliz joins the roster
After a few days of speculation, the Brewers signing of Neftali Feliz was finally made official with an announcement yesterday. Minor League Ball came out with their top 20 prospect list earlier this week, and Lewis Brinson leads the list from John Sickels.
