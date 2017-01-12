The Thursday Thinker: Traded commodities
The Brewers have been aggressive on the trading market in the last year plus, working to build the system through acquired prospects. They've been aggressive enough that the 40-man roster is almost half full with players acquired by trade.
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ...
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
|What we learned this week: March 22, 2014 (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|mayor last pub cl...
|1
