The Pyramid Rating System's All-Time Milwaukee Brewers/Braves

In our latest installment of the Pyramid Ratings System's all-time team series, we take our first look at the toughest division in the American League and, because of the city-centric approach of this league, one of the most unexpected rosters the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers have been typically heavy on offense and near the bottom of the standings, but including the Milwaukee Braves transforms this roster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hardball Times.