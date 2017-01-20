The Pyramid Rating System's All-Time Milwaukee Brewers/Braves
In our latest installment of the Pyramid Ratings System's all-time team series, we take our first look at the toughest division in the American League and, because of the city-centric approach of this league, one of the most unexpected rosters the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers have been typically heavy on offense and near the bottom of the standings, but including the Milwaukee Braves transforms this roster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hardball Times.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ...
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
|What we learned this week: March 22, 2014 (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|mayor last pub cl...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC