The Forgotten Man at Brewers On Deck: Eric Thames
Last November, Brewer fans were somewhat surprised at the non-tender and subsequent release of NL homer champ Chris Carter , many were downright shocked by the signing of former major leaguer Eric Thames from the Korean Baseball Organization's NC Dinos. In two major league seasons with Baltimore and Seattle, Thames produced a slash line of .250/.296/.431, with 21 homers in 633 at bats .
